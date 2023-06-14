43-year-old man dies after hit by train overnight in North Lawrence

FILE
FILE(Provided by the Lawrence, Kansas, Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A 43-year-old man was pronounced dead after he was hit by a train in a late-night incident in North Lawrence.

The Lawrence Police Department says that around 12 a.m. on Wednesday, June 14, emergency crews were called to the 600 block of Maple St. with reports of a train-pedestrian collision.

When officials arrived, they said a Union Pacific Engineer reported he saw a man who had been laying on the tracks and attempted to stop the nearly 2-mile-long train. However, the engineer was unable to do so in time.

LPD noted that only two engineers had been onboard the train at the time of the incident.

Officials said they found the 43-year-old male victim near 5th and Maple St. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

