Woman presumed dead tries to break out of her coffin during wake

During the wake, 76-year-old Bella Montoya was hitting the coffin, trying to get out.
During the wake, 76-year-old Bella Montoya was hitting the coffin, trying to get out.(ECUAVISA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BABAHOYO, Ecuador (CNN) – Mourners were left stunned when a woman knocked on her coffin during her own wake.

A 76-year-old woman in Ecuador was declared dead at a hospital over the weekend after a possible stroke and cardiac arrest.

But during the wake, Bella Montoya was hitting the coffin, trying to get out.

She was taken back to the hospital.

Emergency services arrive at the funeral home to take the woman back to the hospital.
Emergency services arrive at the funeral home to take the woman back to the hospital.(ECUAVISA via CNN Newsource)

Her current condition is unknown.

The Ministry of Public Health said a state investigation is now underway.

Further details were not available.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
One arrested after fight at Kansas lake led officials to find alleged drunk driver
Courtney Adamson, Jessica Smith
Passenger arrested for DUI after attempt to drive vehicle after driver arrested
From left to right, Brooklyn Marie Peery, Kylie Capri Lunn, and Laila El Azri Ennassari.
Topeka woman charged for fatal accident leading to deaths of 3 young girls
Officials were called to the intersection of Spring Valley Rd. and McFarland Rd. after a gas...
AVOID THE AREA: JC homes evacuated as crews respond to gas line break
FILE
Court records detail dispute between Kickapoo Tribal Council leaders in Kansas

Latest News

Instant Pots, which became a must-have gadget several years ago, have been disappearing from...
Instant Pot maker seeks bankruptcy protection as sales go cold
A military veteran will lead a Flag Day ceremony on Wednesday, June 14 at Great Overland...
Veteran to lead Flag Day ceremony at Great Overland Station’s BNSF Plaza
According to City of San Antonio Animal Care Services, the woman thought the small, strange...
What is that? Woman thinks she rescues injured lemur; it turns out to be something else
Denver Police Department investigator works the scene of a mass shooting along Market Street...
9 people wounded in Denver shooting after Nuggets win NBA Finals; injured suspect in custody