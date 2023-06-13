Wheatfield Village Apartments now open features 173 apartments, pool, 24/7 fitness center

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new Topeka apartment complex is ready for residents.

The Wheatfield Village Apartments hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony followed by an open house at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13, so anyone interested in leasing an apartment can tour the complex.

The apartment complex includes 173 apartments accompanied by a swimming pool, 24/7 fitness center, and is located next to multiple restaurants and a movie theater.

EPC Real Estate Group was the company in charge of the new apartment complex, while some of the developers include Midwest Health, Inc., Crossland Construction Company, Inc., and Schwerdt Design Group.

Brianna Swanson, the brand ambassador of EPC Real Estate Group, said they wanted to offer an environment not typically found in Topeka.

”We are trying to bring more people to Topeka and there weren’t a ton of living options here available with that lifestyle or experience individuals were looking for,” said Swanson. “So, I think being able to help bring more people to Topeka that are working here, ‘cause a lot of people are currently just commuting back and forth, so I think we are giving them a great option to make them comfortable and excited about living here.”

The types of apartments offered include studio apartments, one-bedroom, or two-bedrooms, with the largest at 1,500 sq. ft., according to Swanson.

Swanson said the cost per month varies from approximately $1,100 to over $2,000 per month. The Wheatfield Village Apartments are located at 29th and Fairlawn within the Wheatfield Village at 2833 SW Fairlawn Rd.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.