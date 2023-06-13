Warming back up until the end of the week

Temperatures rising back to summer normalcy
By Daniel McDonald
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After an unusually cool Monday across NE Kansas, Tuesday has proven to be a little bit warmer/more like the summer temperatures we expect in June. But as the heat pushes on and humidity is expected to increase, current conditions are unlikely to be seen later this week.

Rest of the week

Wednesday will see temperatures jump into the middle 80s, while Thursday will bring back highs in the lower 90s. The return to the 90s will coincide with a return of rain chances, with slight to moderate percentages of precipitation forecasted through Saturday. At the moment, Friday appears to be the most likely to produce thunderstorms over a more widespread region of NE Kansas, but the chance of strong to severe storms remains low.

This Weekend

With no great changes in our pattern forecasted, Saturday and Sunday will continue the hot and humid trend. Highs could reach into the middle 90s, giving us a very warm welcome to the start of summer. Heat indices could be in the upper 90s/touching triple digits, but we’ll be watching closely over the next few days. Regardless of the exact temperature/feels-like of outdoor conditions, sunscreen and water is a must this weekend!

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
One arrested after fight at Kansas lake led officials to find alleged drunk driver
Courtney Adamson, Jessica Smith
Passenger arrested for DUI after attempt to drive vehicle after driver arrested
From left to right, Brooklyn Marie Peery, Kylie Capri Lunn, and Laila El Azri Ennassari.
Topeka woman charged for fatal accident leading to deaths of 3 young girls
Officials were called to the intersection of Spring Valley Rd. and McFarland Rd. after a gas...
AVOID THE AREA: JC homes evacuated as crews respond to gas line break
FILE
Court records detail dispute between Kickapoo Tribal Council leaders in Kansas

Latest News

Topeka's weather
Tuesday forecast: More seasonal today
More seasonal today
Cool and cloudy tonight
Cool and dry to start off the week
A cool start to the week