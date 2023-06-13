Warming back up until the end of the week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After an unusually cool Monday across NE Kansas, Tuesday has proven to be a little bit warmer/more like the summer temperatures we expect in June. But as the heat pushes on and humidity is expected to increase, current conditions are unlikely to be seen later this week.

Rest of the week

Wednesday will see temperatures jump into the middle 80s, while Thursday will bring back highs in the lower 90s. The return to the 90s will coincide with a return of rain chances, with slight to moderate percentages of precipitation forecasted through Saturday. At the moment, Friday appears to be the most likely to produce thunderstorms over a more widespread region of NE Kansas, but the chance of strong to severe storms remains low.

This Weekend

With no great changes in our pattern forecasted, Saturday and Sunday will continue the hot and humid trend. Highs could reach into the middle 90s, giving us a very warm welcome to the start of summer. Heat indices could be in the upper 90s/touching triple digits, but we’ll be watching closely over the next few days. Regardless of the exact temperature/feels-like of outdoor conditions, sunscreen and water is a must this weekend!

