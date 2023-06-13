VIDEO: Travis Kelce throws first pitch at Kauffman Stadium

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - While some may have been out there questioning his abilities following his performance in Cleveland earlier this year, Travis Kelce brought his A game to Kauffman Monday night.

With Coach Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes there to cheer him on, Travis pitched to Bobby Witt Jr. and redeemed himself.

The Kansas City Royals provided video of it, which you can watch above.

Travis went viral in April, when he spiked the first pitch before a Cleveland game.

Needless to say, he did a lot better tonight!

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
One arrested after fight at Kansas lake led officials to find alleged drunk driver
Courtney Adamson, Jessica Smith
Passenger arrested for DUI after attempt to drive vehicle after driver arrested
From left to right, Brooklyn Marie Peery, Kylie Capri Lunn, and Laila El Azri Ennassari.
Topeka woman charged for fatal accident leading to deaths of 3 young girls
FILE
Court records detail dispute between Kickapoo Tribal Council leaders in Kansas
Jason Dale
Early-April road rage incident in North Topeka leads to man’s arrest

Latest News

Chas Summerville
Federal probation violation lands Topeka man in jail after drugs, gun found
Helping Hands Humane Society: Meet Akita the Dog
FILE
Manhattan Chamber honored with 5-star national accreditation
Helping Hands Humane Society: Meet Lauren the Cat
FILE
Medical emergency ends with car in I-70 rest area building, driver hospitalized