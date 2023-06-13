Veteran to lead Flag Day ceremony at Great Overland Station’s BNSF Plaza

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A military veteran will lead a Flag Day ceremony on Wednesday, June 14 at Great Overland Station’s BNSF Plaza then join other veterans on an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. on Thursday, June 15.

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation said veteran Stan Spice will lead the Flag Day ceremony. Spice works for Shawnee County Parks and Recreation as a Gage Park mini-train driver and as a seasonal employee at Great Overland Station. On Flag Day, he will serve as chief of flag retirement as the U.S. Flag and the State of Kansas Flag from the Corridor of Flags at BNSF Plaza are lowered and turned over to American Legion Post 1 for retirement.

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation indicated members of the public are invited to bring flags they wish to properly retire by the American Legion as well.

The program includes the following:

5:45 p.m. – A small group of musicians from the Santa Fe Band will play patriotic music

6 p.m. – Military veteran Stan Spice will give the order of the program

The crowd will be summoned to stand for the presentation of colors by the color guard and bugler,

Pledge of Allegiance will be recited,

Star Spangled Banner will be sung, and the American Legion Post 1 chaplain will deliver an invocation.

Spice explains when a flag is retired, it is folded 13 times. Each fold has a special significance. Spice will explain the meaning behind each fold. The program will close with a benediction. Flags will be taken by American Legion Post 1 for proper retirement at a later date.

According to Shawnee County Parks and Recreation, Spice and 25 other veterans will leave on a bus from Holton on an Honor Flight at 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 15. The American Legion commander, vice commander/chaplain, Spice and 23 other veterans will be on the flight. Jackson Heights School District in Holton is hosting the group as it departs on a bus for Kansas City International Airport. The plane will land at Baltimore/Washington International Airport at 8:50 a.m. The group’s itinerary includes visits to the Air Force Memorial, Arlington National Cemetery, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier where the group will witness the changing of the guard, and the Navy Memorial.

Staff at Shawnee County Parks and Recreation said on June 16, they will visit World War II, Korean and Viet Nam War Memorials, the Lincoln Memorial, the Martin Luther King Jr. and Franklin Delano Roosevelt Memorials and then drive past the White House before heading to the airport to return home.

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation noted Spice, who served as a specialist 4th class and acting sergeant in the U.S. Army, trained at Fort Knox before his group was split between Germany, Korea, and Viet Nam. Spice was sent to Germany to patrol the border with East Germany. He served two years of active duty and four years of inactive reserve.

“I felt honored to be chosen,” Spice said of the Honor Flight. “I didn’t expect it.”

Spice remembers coming home from his tour of duty during the Viet Nam War years and being spit at and called baby killer as he walked through the airport in Philadelphia.

“[It shows that] people haven’t forgotten us. They respect us. They recognize the importance of what we did,” said Spice of the Honor Flight program.

