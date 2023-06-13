Tuesday forecast: More seasonal today

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The big weather story is that warmer weather starts to move back in. While there does remain very low chances for showers/storms at times the next couple days, the next best chance for rain still looks to be Thursday night.

Taking Action:

Outlier computer models are hinting at a few showers/storms today and again tomorrow afternoon/evening. Right now the chance is too small to put in the official forecast but it is something to monitor.

With rain chances increasing by Thursday night lasting through the first half of the weekend, it’s not looking like a washout at this time. Any outdoor plans you have Friday and Saturday, don’t cancel them but keep checking back daily for updates.

As temperatures begin to warm back up, make sure you’re staying safe in the heat. Hydrate with plenty of water, wear sunscreen, keep your pets in mind, etc.



While overall confidence remains high of the weather pattern there are a few specific details that are leading to low confidence. This includes a low chance for storms tonight and tomorrow. While most spots will remain dry, if anything does manage to develop lightning and locally heavy rain will be the hazards of concern.

Normal High: 86/Normal Low: 65 (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 80s. West wind around 5 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Isolated showers/storms can’t be ruled out. Lows in the upper 50s-low 60s. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Isolated showers/storms in the afternoon can’t be ruled out. Highs in the mid-upper 80s. Winds W around 5 mph.

Thursday will likely be dry with high around 90° with rain moving in late Thursday night and lasting into Friday. Again we’re not looking this to be widespread rain all day Friday, it’ll be scattered at best, with dry time for several areas. Highs will depend on how much rain there is but expect mainly mid 80s for highs.

Highs remain in the 80s Saturday with a rain chance continuing before dry conditions move in by Sunday with highs warming back up closer to the upper 80s to even around 90°. The warmer weather continues into early next week with some minor differences in the models on just how warm or if there’s going to be a slight cool down.

Hail/wind risk for storms mainly overnight Thursday into Friday morning (SPC/WIBW)

