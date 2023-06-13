Topeka Turnaround hosts drive-thru food drive

By Kyle Mathas
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Turnaround, in cooperation with Topeka Bible Church, hosted a food drive-thru for people in Topeka who are in need of food assistance.

The event, which took place at the Stormont Vail Events Center, saw many cars lined up as early as 9 a.m. waiting, as volunteers filled trunks with donated food.

“The old parable about ‘Give a man a fish and you feed him for a day, teach him a fish, you feed him for a lifetime’,” said Frank Meadows, Co-director of Harvester Food Distribution. “We have to figure out, societally, ways that we can make it easier for people to understand their responsibilities in providing food for their family.”

Forty out of sixty volunteers were from the Topeka Bible Church, where families brought out their children to serve, which ended up being a great learning opportunity.

“I love to see all of the volunteers come out,” said Paul Shafer, Facility Manager at Topeka Bible Church. “We’ve got families bringing out their children to help out and that’s a great way to teach them how to serve.”

Topeka Turnaround hosts a food distribution every second Tuesday of the month starting at around 9 a.m. and finishing at around 11:30 a.m. at the Stormont Vail Events Center. No ID or proof of eligibility is needed to receive food during this event.

