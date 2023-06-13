Topeka Kids Fest brings family fun ahead of Father’s Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A fun event for kids, dads and the whole family is coming up this Saturday, June 17.

Jenny Brown is organizing Topeka Kids Fest. She visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details about it.

Topeka Kids Fest takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 17 at The Woodshed, 1901 N. Kansas Ave.

The event includes food, kids activities, make-and-take crafts, a bounce house, and several vendors to shop from.

