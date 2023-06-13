Stormont Vail announces COVID-19 procedures to change

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail announced COVID-19 procedures will change within the facilities starting June 19.

According to Stormont Vail, while COVID-19 is still in the community and impacting the health of some individuals, the spikes and swells of the pandemic that they have experienced since 2020 are in the distant past. As the pandemic has waned across the country, the regulations and responses have changed with it. A national Public Health Emergency ended May 11, 2023, which resulted in the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services lifting a number of COVID-19 mandates for healthcare systems and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updating guidelines.

The changes include:

Healthcare systems are still required to report COVID-19 vaccination and positivity rate.

Screening, i.e. asking COVID-19 questions at the door, is no longer required.

COVID-19 vaccine has evolved to one bivalent vaccine, which considers “fully vaccinated.”

Stormont Vail said Operating Committee approved changes to the Stormont Vail facilities, which include no longer active screening for COVID-19 at the doors and registration desks of hospitals and clinics. Posters with information about infection and prevention guidelines will remain.

Stormont Vail indicated as of Tuesday, June 13, they have two inpatients with COVID-19 in the Topeka hospital and none at Stormont Vail’s hospital at the Flint Hills Campus in Junction City.

Stormont Vail will continue to monitor transmission levels in the region and if there is a shift to higher COVID-19 numbers, then they will determine if there is a need to roll back to their infection prevention strategies. In that case, they will communicate those changes and will be ready to respond.

