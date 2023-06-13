Stormont Vail announces COVID-19 procedures to change

Stormont Vail announced COVID-19 procedures will change within the facilities starting June 19.
Stormont Vail announced COVID-19 procedures will change within the facilities starting June 19.(Joseph Hennessy)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail announced COVID-19 procedures will change within the facilities starting June 19.

According to Stormont Vail, while COVID-19 is still in the community and impacting the health of some individuals, the spikes and swells of the pandemic that they have experienced since 2020 are in the distant past. As the pandemic has waned across the country, the regulations and responses have changed with it. A national Public Health Emergency ended May 11, 2023, which resulted in the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services lifting a number of COVID-19 mandates for healthcare systems and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updating guidelines.

The changes include:

  • Healthcare systems are still required to report COVID-19 vaccination and positivity rate.
  • Screening, i.e. asking COVID-19 questions at the door, is no longer required.
  • COVID-19 vaccine has evolved to one bivalent vaccine, which considers “fully vaccinated.”

Stormont Vail said Operating Committee approved changes to the Stormont Vail facilities, which include no longer active screening for COVID-19 at the doors and registration desks of hospitals and clinics. Posters with information about infection and prevention guidelines will remain.

Stormont Vail indicated as of Tuesday, June 13, they have two inpatients with COVID-19 in the Topeka hospital and none at Stormont Vail’s hospital at the Flint Hills Campus in Junction City.

Stormont Vail will continue to monitor transmission levels in the region and if there is a shift to higher COVID-19 numbers, then they will determine if there is a need to roll back to their infection prevention strategies. In that case, they will communicate those changes and will be ready to respond.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
One arrested after fight at Kansas lake led officials to find alleged drunk driver
Courtney Adamson, Jessica Smith
Passenger arrested for DUI after attempt to drive vehicle after driver arrested
From left to right, Brooklyn Marie Peery, Kylie Capri Lunn, and Laila El Azri Ennassari.
Topeka woman charged for fatal accident leading to deaths of 3 young girls
Officials were called to the intersection of Spring Valley Rd. and McFarland Rd. after a gas...
AVOID THE AREA: JC homes evacuated as crews respond to gas line break
FILE
Court records detail dispute between Kickapoo Tribal Council leaders in Kansas

Latest News

Wheatfield Village Apartments now open features 173 apartments, pool, 24/7 fitness center
Wheatfield Village Apartments now open features 173 apartments, pool, 24/7 fitness center
Topeka Turnaround, in cooperation with Topeka Bible Church, hosted a food drive-thru for people...
Topeka Turnaround hosts drive-thru food drive
New Walmart beef packaging facility to bring 600 jobs to Olathe by 2025
Kansas Department of Agriculture proposes regulations on Callery Pear trees
K-4 pavement improvement project begins in Wabaunsee County
K-4 pavement improvement project begins in Wabaunsee County