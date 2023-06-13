SOS Inc. announces Strong Ambassador

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - SOS, Inc. announced the 2023 Strong Ambassadors.

SOS, Inc. said the 2023 SOS Strong Campaign begins June 15 with SOS Strong Ambassadors joining to be upstanders in the fight against sexual and domestic violence, stalking, human trafficking, child abuse and neglect. SOS Strong is an annual fundraiser that began in 2015 to highlight masculine role models that demonstrate positive examples of strength, community leadership, and fatherhood. These Ambassadors also demonstrate that abuse isn’t just a women’s problem, it’s everyone’s problem. The Ambassadors represent SOS by helping bring awareness to these important issues and by raising $1,000 each to support SOS programs. the first $5,000 dollaras raised during SOS Strong will be matched by Kat and Tamir Zuckerman.

The 2023 SOS Strong Ambassadors include Aaron Armitage, Larry Bess, JD Chanley, Jeremy Dorsey, Tracy Edwards, Brogy Giesen, Marcial Hernandez, Jason Hoelting, Tom Johnson, Brian Jones, Mic McGuire, Kory Mitchell, Joe Reed, Nik Roth, and Rolland Trahoon.

SOS, Inc. indicated each SOS Strong Ambassador took a pledge to lead by example, never blame victims, be a positive upstander rather than a willing bystander, not engage in any acts of violence, stand up for someone in need, and always use their voice to speak up for what is right.

According to SOS, Inc., when men are strong in character, so are families, schools, and communities. In the SOS Strong Campaign, men and people of all masculine genders are featured from within the 5-county service area who display leadership, provide community support, and are dedicated to helping SOS stop sexual and domestic violence, stalking, human trafficking, child abuse, and neglect.

SOS noted SOS Strong will run from June 15 to July 20. Community members will be able to find information about the events and activities planned by SOS Strong Ambassadors on SOS’s Facebook page and other social media, @soskansas. To donate towards an SOS Strong Ambassador’s goal, visit soskansas.com/sos-strong. Click the Donate button and type the name of the SOS Strong ambassador in the “In Honor Of” field. Donations can also be sent through Venmo to @SOS-CVEC with the Ambassador’s name in the comments. Another way to donate is to send a check made payable to SOS to 1420 C of E Drive, Suite 6, Emporia (or delivered in person to 1420 C of E Drive). Please write the name of the SOS Strong Ambassador in the memo field. SOS is grateful to the community for the generous support given.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.