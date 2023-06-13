Salute Our Heroes: Topeka educator retires after 30 years with USD 501

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stacy Schreiner is stepping into retirement after 30 years of service to the students of USD 501 in Topeka. She started as a teacher at Jardine Middle School in 1993 and she’s leaving as the Principal at Landon Middle School.

“I’ve never regretted being here. I’ve had opportunities to go to other districts. Total transparency, I love 501. I love the demographic. I love the challenge. There’s something exciting and new every single day” says Schreiner. “I am still in touch with students I knew 30 years ago. I have some of their kids now”.

Originally Schreiner thought she would become a psychologist, but reevaluated her path during her time at the University of Kansas.

“My original goal was to be a psychologist. And as I started my education at KU and started working toward that, it hit me that, where can I have direct impact much sooner. and education is it. The impact that educators have every single day is unbelievable” says Schreiner.

USD 501 Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson calls Schreiner an inspiration to other educators.

“Her tremendous love for students and families has impacted countless students for generations to come. We thank Mrs. Schreiner for her dedication and commitment to Topeka Public Schools and wish her a wonderful retirement” Anderson said.

Schreiner says she plans to spend more time with her family, and more time riding her horse in retirement. And she’s proud of the impact she leaves behind.

“I’ve often told people, I don’t know that I was the greatest teacher but I am good at kids. I am good at relationships. And the kids that we work with, that’s what they need. They need relationships and people who love them and support them” says Schreiner.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.