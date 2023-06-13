Results Revealed: United Way of Kaw Valley raised $30K in annual Day of Giving

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - United Way of Kaw Valley’s Day of Giving brought in $30,000 in donations and matching pledges.

UWKV’s Angel Romero announced the results Tuesday on Eye on NE Kansas.

The 24-hour fundraising event aimed to maximize community impact by encouraging donations in a 24-hour period on Wednesday, June 7. Donors could unlock matching donations from various community partners.

Romero said the amount raised is enough to provide 1,200 pounds of food; bring a real-life personal finance simulation to161 high school student; provide two weeks of high-quality preschool education; AND bring countless volunteer engagement opportunities. UWKV seeks to connect companies and individuals with area agencies who need volunteers to provide their services.

If you’d like to get involved, visit https://www.uwkawvalley.org/.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.