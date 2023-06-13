Pet dies in overnight Manhattan fire

Manhattan Kan. (WIBW) - Shortly before 1:20 a.m. on June 13, the Manhattan Fire Department responded to reports of a fire at 1726 Colorado St.

Crews arrived to find the garage of a single-story home on fire and heavy smoke coming from inside.

Crews contained the fire within 15 minutes.

Three cats were removed, two were alive and provided oxygen. The third cat did die of smoke inhalation.

The owner of the property, which is listed as Valerie Carrol, was able to make it out without any injuries.

The total loss is estimated at $50,000.

