One hospitalized following 2-motorcycle crash north of Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - An attempted left turn led to the collision of two motorcycles and the hospitalization of one driver north of Manhattan.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 3:15 p.m. on Monday, June 12, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 13 and Tuttle Cove Rd. with reports of a 2-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found Parker Pre-Genzer, 21, of Junction City had been riding his motorcycle with a group headed north on the highway. Pre-Genzer attempted to turn left, however, he collided with Pedro Pedroza, 20, of Wichita, who had been riding next to him.

RCPD noted that Pre-Genzer was taken to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan with minor injuries.

Officials noted that the intersection was closed to traffic for about half an hour.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.