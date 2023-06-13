One hospitalized following 2-motorcycle crash north of Manhattan

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - An attempted left turn led to the collision of two motorcycles and the hospitalization of one driver north of Manhattan.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 3:15 p.m. on Monday, June 12, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 13 and Tuttle Cove Rd. with reports of a 2-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found Parker Pre-Genzer, 21, of Junction City had been riding his motorcycle with a group headed north on the highway. Pre-Genzer attempted to turn left, however, he collided with Pedro Pedroza, 20, of Wichita, who had been riding next to him.

RCPD noted that Pre-Genzer was taken to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan with minor injuries.

Northbound Hwy-13 shutdown due to two motorcycle crash

Officials noted that the intersection was closed to traffic for about half an hour.

