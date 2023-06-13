One dead, another seriously injured after SUV goes airborne, rolls

GRAHAM CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One man is dead and another was seriously injured after the SUV they were in went airborne and rolled on a county road in Western Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7 a.m. on Monday, June 12, emergency crews were called to 2176 200th Ave. in Graham Co. - south of the M and 200th Ave. intersection - with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2001 Toyota 4Runner driven by Jarrod L. Harper, 39, of Hill City, had veered off the road to the right. The SUV hit a culvert and then went airborne.

When the vehicle came back down, KHP said it rolled at least two and a half times before it landed on its roof.

Officials said Harper was pronounced dead at the scene while his passenger, Jonathan W. Vanloenen, 38, of La Crosse, was taken to Graham Co. Medical Center with suspected serious injuries.

KHP noted that neither occupant of the SUV was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

