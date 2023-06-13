New Walmart beef packaging facility to bring 600 jobs to Olathe by 2025

OLATHE, Kan. (WIBW) - Walmart is set to break ground on a new beef facility completely owned and operated by the superstore chain that will process and package the meat for stores in Kansas in Olathe.

On Tuesday, June 13, Walmart announced it will open the very first fully owned and operated case-ready beef facility in Olathe by 2025. The move will further the superstore chain’s efforts to create an end-to-end supply chain for high-quality Angus beef.

“At Walmart, enhancing quality is integral to how we innovate,” said David Baskin, Senior Vice President, Deli, Meat & Seafood at Walmart. “Once opened, our case-ready beef facility in Olathe will mark an important next step in our journey to create an end-to-end Angus beef supply chain, ensuring our customers have access to the high-quality meats they expect at the everyday low prices they rely on.”

Walmart noted that the move also increases transparency and capacity in its supply chain as it delivers high-quality products to customers in the Midwest. The new facility is set to break ground later in 2023 and will create more than 600 jobs in the Olathe community.

“Technological advances in the food supply chain continue to reshape the industry,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “Walmart’s innovative new facility further solidifies Kansas’ position as one of the nation’s top food and agriculture states.”

Once the facility is opened, Walmart said it will package and distribute a choice of Angus cuts from Sustainable Beef LLC in North Platte, Neb., to serve customers across the region. It first announced its ambitions in 2019 and has made various strides since it opened the first case-ready beef facility in Thomasville, Ga., in 2020.

“Since day one of her administration, Governor Kelly has been focused on creating and retaining good-paying jobs in our state,” said Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland. “The Walmart facility will provide solid career opportunities for hundreds of Kansas families in addition to benefitting the entire regional economy.”

Walmart indicated that its customer shopping habits have evolved recently and more seek greater transparency in the supply chain and high-quality offerings available at an affordable price. This new facility will increase needed capacity in the beef industry and allow greater control in offering high-quality items for customers while keeping up with demand.

“This is such great news,” said Olathe Mayor John Bacon. “We’re thrilled that Walmart chose Olathe for its innovative facility. This huge capital investment will help create more jobs that will greatly benefit the City of Olathe and our entire region.”

The company said the state-of-the-art facility will be designed and built by local firm McCownGordon and will create more than 1,000 design, fabrication and construction jobs. It is expected to make a capital investment of $257 million.

“We couldn’t be more excited about this state-of-the-art facility coming to Olathe,” said Olathe Chamber CEO Tim McKee. “We can’t thank Walmart, the State of Kansas and the City of Olathe enough for their help in bringing this facility, and so many great jobs, to our city. This is a huge economic development win for our community.”

Walmart noted that it operates 83 retail stores in Kansas which employ 22,178 associates.

