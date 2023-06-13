Nebraska commission suspends Kansas company’s grain dealer license

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Nebraska Public Service Commission (PSC) issued an order on Tuesday temporarily suspending the grain dealer license of Norag LLC, in Stillwell.

The temporary license suspension follows the filing of a second PSC grain department complaint against Norag LLC, alleging the grain dealer is in violation of a Nebraska codes that requires dealers to meet and maintain a minimum allowable net worth of $10,000 and to maintain suitable working capital.

The grain department filed its first complaint against the Kansas grain dealer on May 12, after the company failed to file its year-end financial statement for the 2022 fiscal year with the PSC as required by law. The commission received the required documents May 19, and a stipulated agreement was worked out with the company dismissing the first complaint. A subsequent review by the Commission of the financial statement filed by Norag determined the company did not meet the statutory requirements needed to hold a grain dealer license in Nebraska.

The order temporarily suspending the license is effective immediately. A hearing on the suspension will be set at a later date.

