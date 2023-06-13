Nebraska commission suspends Kansas company’s grain dealer license

Firefighters were able to pull the man out of the grain bin, but he had already died, deputies...
Firefighters were able to pull the man out of the grain bin, but he had already died, deputies said.(deyanarobova via Canva)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Nebraska Public Service Commission (PSC) issued an order on Tuesday temporarily suspending the grain dealer license of Norag LLC, in Stillwell.

The temporary license suspension follows the filing of a second PSC grain department complaint against Norag LLC, alleging the grain dealer is in violation of a Nebraska codes that requires dealers to meet and maintain a minimum allowable net worth of $10,000 and to maintain suitable working capital.

The grain department filed its first complaint against the Kansas grain dealer on May 12, after the company failed to file its year-end financial statement for the 2022 fiscal year with the PSC as required by law. The commission received the required documents May 19, and a stipulated agreement was worked out with the company dismissing the first complaint. A subsequent review by the Commission of the financial statement filed by Norag determined the company did not meet the statutory requirements needed to hold a grain dealer license in Nebraska.

The order temporarily suspending the license is effective immediately. A hearing on the suspension will be set at a later date.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

FILE
One arrested after fight at Kansas lake led officials to find alleged drunk driver
Courtney Adamson, Jessica Smith
Passenger arrested for DUI after attempt to drive vehicle after driver arrested
From left to right, Brooklyn Marie Peery, Kylie Capri Lunn, and Laila El Azri Ennassari.
Topeka woman charged for fatal accident leading to deaths of 3 young girls
Officials were called to the intersection of Spring Valley Rd. and McFarland Rd. after a gas...
AVOID THE AREA: JC homes evacuated as crews respond to gas line break
FILE
Court records detail dispute between Kickapoo Tribal Council leaders in Kansas

Latest News

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office noted the suspect, Daniel M. Martin, 30, of Holton, was taken...
Domestic altercation lands Holton man behind bars
Midland Care announced the appointment of three new board members to its Board of Directors.
Midland Care appoints three new board members to Board of Directors
Gonzalez-Hernandez, Aguilar
2 arrested after found to be on drugs during East Topeka break-in
Ricky Markham, Kiley Singer
2 arrested after found in possession of drugs, stolen property in West Topeka
Search warrant conducted at 1811 SE 22nd Street in Topeka.
Law enforcement launch narcotics investigation following search warrant