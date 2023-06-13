Midland Care appoints three new board members to Board of Directors

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Midland Care announced the appointment of three new board members to its Board of Directors.

Midland Care said the three board members include Jeff Whelan, Lloyd Rainge, and Dustie Nitcher.

Midland Care said Whelan is a Topeka Native who received his Master of Business Administration at the University of Kansas. He has an extensive background in banking, having worked for Lockton Companies and currently serving as Vice President of Commercial Banking at Country Club Bank. Whelan is also involved in community initiatives, including the Heroes for Hospice 5K run, founded in memory of his father, who experienced care at Midland Care in 2011 after an eight-year battle with cancer and has raised a substantial amount for Midland Care and Kansas City Hospice & Palliative Care.

According to Midland Care, Rainge is from Kansas City, Mo., but resides in Lawrence, Kan. He is Vice President - Community Development Director at Capitol Federal. Introduced to Midland Care Connection, Inc. through his work at the bank, he recognized the value of their services and joined their board. Rainge has actively participated in various volunteer boards and committees, including MoneySmart Kansas Steering Committee, Midwest Housing Equity Group’s Operations & Investment Committee, and the Greater Topeka Chamber Foundation. He currently serves as board president for Tenants-to-Homeowners, Inc. and Chairman of the Board of Family Service and Guidance Center.

Staff at Midland Care indicated Nitcher joined FHLBank Topeka in 2013 and is the Assistant Vice President and AHP Competitive Manager. With over 20 years of experience in the housing industry, Nitcher supports finance, acquisition, construction, and rehabilitation of single-family and multi-family housing. She is passionate about affordable housing, often speaking at housing conferences and webinars. She is actively involved in various FHLBank Topeka committees. She has previously served on the board of directors for the Washburn Women’s Alliance and as a committee member for the City of Topeka Social Services grant. Nitcher is thrilled to become a board member for Midland Care as she values their relationship with FHLBank Topeka and looks forward to sharing and gaining knowledge from the organization. She has personal experience with hospice care and recognizes the importance of the excellent care provided by Midland Care.

Midland Care is a not-for-profit, community-based organization providing options to families with challenging healthcare needs. Since 1978, Midland Care has touched lives through a range of healthcare services. For more information, visit their website at www.midlandcareconnection.org.

