Medical emergency ends with car in I-70 rest area building, driver hospitalized

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ELLSWORTH, Kan. (WIBW) - A Nebraska man is recovering in a Salina hospital after his vehicle went into a building following a medical emergency along I-70.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 2:35 p.m. on Monday, June 12, emergency officials were called to the Ellsworth rest area along westbound I-70 near mile marker 224 with reports of an injury crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2013 Volvo XC60 driven by Brian R. Schrader, 69, of Grand Island, Neb., had been headed west on the interstate and drove into the rest area.

Due to a medical emergency, KHP noted that Schrader’s car hit a parked 2020 Toyota Rav4 which had been unoccupied. Scharder’s car continued on to hit the bathroom building.

KHP said Schrader was taken to Salina Regional Health Center with possible injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

