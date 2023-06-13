Manhattan Chamber honored with 5-star national accreditation

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce has been honored by a nationwide organization with a 5-star accreditation.

The Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce announced on Monday, June 12, that the U.S. Chamber of Commerce has awarded it a 5-star accreditation in honor of its sound policies, effective organizational procedures and positive impact. It is now one of five 5-star accredited chambers in the Sunflower State.

“When chambers of commerce earn the distinction of becoming Accredited, it is a mark of excellence for the organization, its staff, and its leadership,” said Raymond P. Towle, U.S. Chamber Vice President, Federation Relations and IOM. “This rigorous review includes all aspects of a chamber’s policies, operations, and programming. Accredited chambers are recognized for their continued advocacy of free enterprise, and for their commitment to serving members and their local business communities. Congratulations on this tremendous accomplishment.”

The Chamber noted that the accreditation program is meant to continue excellence in the chamber industry and to foster a pro-business environment across the nation. In order to be accredited, a chamber is required to meet minimum standards in operations and programs.

Officials indicated that the standards analyzed include areas of governance, government affairs, communications and technology. The extensive self-review can take between 6 and 9 months.

“We are pleased to have been recognized by our peers as a high-performing chamber of commerce,” said Jason Smith, president and CEO of the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce. “We have an incredible team that works diligently in making the organization better every day. They have made this distinction happen with their talent, energy, and dedication to Manhattan.”

The Chamber said local chambers are rated accredited, 3-stars, 4-stars or 5-stars while state chambers are either Accredited or Accredited with Distinction. The final decision is made by the Accrediting Board - a committee of U.S. Chamber board members.

