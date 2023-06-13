Manhattan business speaks out after scammers steal address

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent investigation found a single Manhattan address at the center of several online vendor scams...only the business there says, it wasn’t them!

“I got a phone call from a gentleman wanting to know where his bike parts were and I said I don’t sell bike parts. I’m assuming you’re talking bicycle and he goes yes bicycleparts.com, it has your physical address listed,” recalls the Owner of 1419 Mercantile, Susan Doughty.

That address 3039 Anderson Avenue.

The Better Business Bureau says several online shopping sites were using it.

But the owner of the business, 1419 Mercantile says she has never sold products online.

“The calls always start off the same way this may be a strange question but do you...and I say I do not sell online, they go oh! then I assume I was scammed,” says Doughty.

The shop has received hundreds of emails, Facebook messages and calls from people across the country wanting to know where their products are.

Susan says the scams are taking a toll on her business and her mental health.

“Holiday times were very bad because people are doing their Christmas shopping, like I said cyber Monday was awful. I was just ready to close the door but I had customers to help. Do not order unless you have talked to them or it’s a company you know. Do not go by price only, because that seems to be the big draw,” says Doughty.

The Better Business Bureau says always look closely at a site’s domain name because you may spot swapped letters or names just off from a real shop.

You should also be careful about clicking emailed links.

Susan says she is looking for someone who can help her track down the scammers but so far no one’s been able to stop it.

“It’s a little stressful I just wish it would end,” says Doughty.

For more information about the actual business at the listed address, 1419 Mercantile, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.