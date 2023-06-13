Man who thought he’d never make it through WWII celebrates 100th birthday

Bob Hendrix, 100, served in the Navy in WWII in the Atlantic and Pacific oceans on three aircraft carriers. (Source: KSFY)
By Parker Brown and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MITCHELL, S.D. (KSFY/Gray News) – A World War II veteran was surrounded by family, friends and a few special guests Sunday to celebrate his centennial birthday.

There were many times in life that Bob Hendrix didn’t think he would make it.

The now 100-year-old man served in the Navy in WWII in the Atlantic and Pacific oceans on three aircraft carriers.

He was a gunner on a Douglas Dive Bomber and an aircraft mechanic, but he helped out and held a few other roles. He was also his ship’s electrician and barber.

Hendrix survived multiple kamikaze attacks and helped put out the fire in the wreckage of those attacks. If the fire would have made it to the ammo compartment or the fuel tank, he would have certainly died.

He also crash-landed a plane on the coast of Spain and was held prisoner.

“He was kept as a ‘guest of the state,’” Hendrix’s grandson explained. “He wasn’t a full-blown POW. They could come and go, but they just always had armed guards.”

It took around six months for him and another soldier he was with to get back to their ship.

They went through New York despite having no ID and eventually were able to get in contact with the military.

According to Hendrix, everyone on the ship thought they were dead because they went on a test flight and didn’t come back.

Hendrix was also involved in a rescue mission, pulling German submarine crew members out of frozen waters. He got frostbite on his hands and feet in the process.

As a token of gratitude, a German soldier offered Hendrix his hat, a trophy that symbolized his care for others.

“It tells you a lot about his character, too, being in a lifeboat pulling German sailors out of the water,” his grandson said. “Just because they’re on the other side, they’re still human; they still deserve a chance. That’s the way Grandpa always looked at it.”

Hendrix was the recipient of a Bronze Star for his service.

He continued to be a man who served others after his time in the military. He and his wife Mildred were active in their local Elks Lodge, they were instrumental in helping get the Artesian Community Center up and running and they were both on the cemetery clean-up committee.

Hendrix has lived a century with kindness, heroism and wisdom. He didn’t think he would make it, but he did.

“Yup and I’m still here,” Hendrix chuckled. “I’m still here and I could drink beer.”

Copyright 2023 KSFY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

