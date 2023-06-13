Man wanted for Johnson Co. crimes arrested after drugs found in Topeka

Matthew Coppersmith
Matthew Coppersmith(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man wanted for crimes that happened in Johnson Co. was arrested in Topeka after drugs were found in his possession.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 2 p.m. on Monday, June 12, officials were called to the area of SE 10th and SE 6th Ave. with requests for a check welfare.

When officials arrived, they said they found a suspect, later identified as Matthew A. Coppersmith, 39, of Topeka, who had an arrest warrant from Johnson Co. as well as drugs in his possession.

Coppersmith was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

  • Distribution of heroin or stimulants between 3.5 and 100 grams
  • Possession of opiates
  • Use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia

Coppersmith remains behind Shawnee Co. bars on a $5,000 bond for the drug crimes and $100,000 bond for his warrant from Johnson Co.

