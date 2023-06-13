Man accused of traveling to meet teen in Osage Co. sex sting convicted

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man accused of traveling from Kansas City to Osage Co. to meet someone he thought was a teen but was actually an undercover officer has been convicted in federal court.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas announced on Tuesday, June 13, that a federal jury has convicted Steven E. Spradley, 58, of Kansas City, Mo., on one count of traveling with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct.

Court documents indicate that Spradley traveled from Jackson Co., Mo., to Osage Co., Kan., in July 2021 to have sex with someone he believed to be a 17-year-old girl he met online. He actually had been in communication with the Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office which is part of the Kansas Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

“While child predators have long been a threat, the internet has greatly extended their reach to seek out victims,” said U.S. Attorney Kate E. Brubacher. “As these criminals scour for opportunities to prey on our young people, I applaud law enforcement officers for their proactive approach to catching these criminals and hopefully put them behind bars before a child falls victim.”

Officials noted that Spradley now faces up to 30 years in prison. A federal district court judge will decide his sentence after the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors are considered.

“This conviction holds Mr. Spradley accountable for his shameful and predatory actions. It underscores our continued commitment to have our children grow up without fear of exploitation and the importance of our state and local law enforcement partnerships in stopping those who attempt to harm the most vulnerable in our community,” said Charles Dayoub, FBI Kansas City Special Agent in Charge.

In February 2022, court records indicate the same charges brought against Spradley in Osage Co. District Court were dismissed following his federal indictment.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.