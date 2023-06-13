Leaders call on Kansans for help to find solution to spread of Callery pear trees

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - State leaders say they need Kansans’ help to find a solution to curb the spread of Callery pear trees in the Sunflower State.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture announced on Tuesday, June 13, that it needs Kansans’ thoughts about a proposed limit to the number of Callery pear trees planted in the Sunflower State annually. This would include Bradford, Cleveland Select, Chantcleer and other trees.

Due to the tree’s inherent invasiveness and proven tendency to spread to areas it was not confined to, the KDA said it now seeks ideas on how to restrict the further introduction of these trees into Kansas. This could include a possible quarantine to restrict new planting or movement of the Callery pear into and in the state.

While the Department noted it recommends the removal of all invasive species on public and private lands, this proposal would not include the removal of any trees already planted. Therefore, the species would not apply as a noxious weed.

KDA indicated the plant protection and weed control program is committed to the protection of the state’s native and cultivated plants from the introduction and outbreak of harmful plant pests - including insects, plant diseases, weeds and other organisms.

To provide ideas about how to restrict the movement of these trees into and in the state, click HERE.

