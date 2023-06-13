Law enforcement launch narcotics investigation following search warrant

Search warrant conducted at 1811 SE 22nd Street in Topeka.
Search warrant conducted at 1811 SE 22nd Street in Topeka.(WIBW)
By Madison Bickley
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police and Shawnee County investigation is underway after narcotics were located in Southeast Topeka.

Officials with the Topeka Police Department and the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office were at 1811 SE 22nd Street Tuesday morning in response to a narcotics investigation.

Officials at the scene tell 13 NEWS that there were people in the home during the time of the search.

Further information about charges or if anyone was arrested has not been released at this time.

We will keep you updated as more information becomes available here and on our social media.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
One arrested after fight at Kansas lake led officials to find alleged drunk driver
Courtney Adamson, Jessica Smith
Passenger arrested for DUI after attempt to drive vehicle after driver arrested
From left to right, Brooklyn Marie Peery, Kylie Capri Lunn, and Laila El Azri Ennassari.
Topeka woman charged for fatal accident leading to deaths of 3 young girls
Officials were called to the intersection of Spring Valley Rd. and McFarland Rd. after a gas...
AVOID THE AREA: JC homes evacuated as crews respond to gas line break
FILE
Court records detail dispute between Kickapoo Tribal Council leaders in Kansas

Latest News

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office noted the suspect, Daniel M. Martin, 30, of Holton, was taken...
Domestic altercation lands Holton man behind bars
Midland Care announced the appointment of three new board members to its Board of Directors.
Midland Care appoints three new board members to Board of Directors
Gonzalez-Hernandez, Aguilar
2 arrested after found to be on drugs during East Topeka break-in
Ricky Markham, Kiley Singer
2 arrested after found in possession of drugs, stolen property in West Topeka