Law enforcement launch narcotics investigation following search warrant

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police and Shawnee County investigation is underway after narcotics were located in Southeast Topeka.

Officials with the Topeka Police Department and the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office were at 1811 SE 22nd Street Tuesday morning in response to a narcotics investigation.

Officials at the scene tell 13 NEWS that there were people in the home during the time of the search.

Further information about charges or if anyone was arrested has not been released at this time.

We will keep you updated as more information becomes available here and on our social media.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.