KU Oscar-winning professor to host filmmaking master class

In July, an Oscar-winning KU professor will host a filmmaking master class.
In July, an Oscar-winning KU professor will host a filmmaking master class.(KWCH)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In July, an Oscar-winning KU professor will host a filmmaking master class.

University of Kansas said aspiring filmmakers can learn firsthand the methods and tools a successful writer-director uses to craft award-winning films. Taught by Kevin Willmott, a KU professor of film and media studies who the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay for 2019′s “BlacKkKlansman.” These master class sessions will delve into Willmott’s creative process from a film’s first draft script to its final cut.

According to KU, Willmott will draw from his decades-long career in filmmaking, which began with low-budget cult favorites like “C.S.A.” The Confederate State of America” and continues today with major studio productions like “Da 5 Bloods” and “The 24th.” Along the way, attendees will learn how to structure their narratives, making film-defining decisions, and overcome common production obstacles. Willmott will also walk through the nuts and bolts of pursuing a career in the film industry.

KU noted registration for the three-day master class is $149. Sessions will meet online via Zoom from 9 a.m. to Noon July 21 and 22 and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 23. Register for the class HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
One arrested after fight at Kansas lake led officials to find alleged drunk driver
Courtney Adamson, Jessica Smith
Passenger arrested for DUI after attempt to drive vehicle after driver arrested
From left to right, Brooklyn Marie Peery, Kylie Capri Lunn, and Laila El Azri Ennassari.
Topeka woman charged for fatal accident leading to deaths of 3 young girls
Officials were called to the intersection of Spring Valley Rd. and McFarland Rd. after a gas...
AVOID THE AREA: JC homes evacuated as crews respond to gas line break
FILE
Court records detail dispute between Kickapoo Tribal Council leaders in Kansas

Latest News

FILE
One hospitalized following 2-motorcycle crash north of Manhattan
A Bradford pear tree grows along the 800 block of S.W. Jackson in downtown Topeka, just east of...
Leaders call on Kansans for help to find solution to spread of Callery pear trees
A military veteran will lead a Flag Day ceremony on Wednesday, June 14 at Great Overland...
Veteran to lead Flag Day ceremony at Great Overland Station’s BNSF Plaza
FILE
Crews to break ground on new senior living development in Topeka