KU Oscar-winning professor to host filmmaking master class

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In July, an Oscar-winning KU professor will host a filmmaking master class.

University of Kansas said aspiring filmmakers can learn firsthand the methods and tools a successful writer-director uses to craft award-winning films. Taught by Kevin Willmott, a KU professor of film and media studies who the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay for 2019′s “BlacKkKlansman.” These master class sessions will delve into Willmott’s creative process from a film’s first draft script to its final cut.

According to KU, Willmott will draw from his decades-long career in filmmaking, which began with low-budget cult favorites like “C.S.A.” The Confederate State of America” and continues today with major studio productions like “Da 5 Bloods” and “The 24th.” Along the way, attendees will learn how to structure their narratives, making film-defining decisions, and overcome common production obstacles. Willmott will also walk through the nuts and bolts of pursuing a career in the film industry.

KU noted registration for the three-day master class is $149. Sessions will meet online via Zoom from 9 a.m. to Noon July 21 and 22 and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 23. Register for the class HERE.

