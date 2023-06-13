KU football lands several Preseason All-Big 12 selections
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - According to Phil Steele’s College Football Preview, the Jayhawks are well represented.
12 Players are on this list and it goes as follows:
1st Team:
RB Devin Neal
CB Cobee Bryant
S Kenny Logan Jr.
2nd Team:
OT Dominick Puni
QB Jalon Daniels
C Mike Novitsky
3rd Team:
TE Mason Fairchild
LS Luke Hosford
4th Team:
K Seth Keller
LB Craig Young
WR Lawrence Arnold
DT Devin Phillips
Kansas opens the season at home against Missouri State with kick-off slated for 7:00 p.m. on Sept. 1.
