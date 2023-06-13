KU football lands several Preseason All-Big 12 selections

Kansas running back Devin Neal (4) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half...
Kansas running back Devin Neal (4) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - According to Phil Steele’s College Football Preview, the Jayhawks are well represented.

12 Players are on this list and it goes as follows:

1st Team:

RB Devin Neal

CB Cobee Bryant

S Kenny Logan Jr.

2nd Team:

OT Dominick Puni

QB Jalon Daniels

C Mike Novitsky

3rd Team:

TE Mason Fairchild

LS Luke Hosford

4th Team:

K Seth Keller

LB Craig Young

WR Lawrence Arnold

DT Devin Phillips

Kansas opens the season at home against Missouri State with kick-off slated for 7:00 p.m. on Sept. 1.

