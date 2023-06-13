KU baseball picks up transfer from Wichita State

Former Wichita State pitcher commits to Kansas
Former Wichita State pitcher commits to Kansas(Wichita State Athletics)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Jayhawks land a solid arm to their rotation come next season.

The Wichita native was named the AAC Newcomer Pitcher of the Year after finishing 5-4 in 14 starts in 77.2 innings with a 2.55 ERA and 77 strikeouts.

Adler transferred to WSU last season after two seasons at Cowley College where he racked up numerous awards and helped Cowley to a runner-up finished in the 2022 NJCAA Division I World Series.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
One arrested after fight at Kansas lake led officials to find alleged drunk driver
Courtney Adamson, Jessica Smith
Passenger arrested for DUI after attempt to drive vehicle after driver arrested
From left to right, Brooklyn Marie Peery, Kylie Capri Lunn, and Laila El Azri Ennassari.
Topeka woman charged for fatal accident leading to deaths of 3 young girls
Officials were called to the intersection of Spring Valley Rd. and McFarland Rd. after a gas...
AVOID THE AREA: JC homes evacuated as crews respond to gas line break
FILE
Court records detail dispute between Kickapoo Tribal Council leaders in Kansas

Latest News

Kansas running back Devin Neal (4) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half...
KU football lands several Preseason All-Big 12 selections
Kansas head coach Lance Leipold cheers on his players during the second half of the Liberty...
Jayhawks pick up another recruit for Class of 2024
Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun (0) shoots next to Miami Heat guard Max Strus (31) during...
Denver Nuggets, Christian Braun win NBA title
Wichita State OF Chuck Ingram commits to Kansas State
K-State lands Wichita State transfer