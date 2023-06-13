KU baseball picks up transfer from Wichita State
Published: Jun. 13, 2023
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Jayhawks land a solid arm to their rotation come next season.
Next chapter‼️ #RockChalk pic.twitter.com/yqcNltjRhp— Grant Adler (@adler_07) June 13, 2023
The Wichita native was named the AAC Newcomer Pitcher of the Year after finishing 5-4 in 14 starts in 77.2 innings with a 2.55 ERA and 77 strikeouts.
Adler transferred to WSU last season after two seasons at Cowley College where he racked up numerous awards and helped Cowley to a runner-up finished in the 2022 NJCAA Division I World Series.
