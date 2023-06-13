KCMO sues Hyundai and Kia over ‘easily preventable’ car thefts around metro

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Missouri, is suing Kia and Hyundai in response to a large spike in vehicle thefts observed in the metro and across the nation.

The thefts are attributed to the cars’ absence of anti-theft equipment such as push-button ignitions and immobilizing anti-theft devices and the companies’ inaction, according to a lawsuit filed yesterday.

The two companies produced vehicles without ignition immobilizers from 2011 to 2021, leaving the vehicles vulnerable to thefts with “tools no more advanced than a USB cable.” The lawsuit alleges the multitude of car thefts could have been “easily preventable” if the cars were equip with the basic anti-theft measures.

The companies’ inaction to address the “theft epidemic,” such as a recalling products or meaningful software updates, leaves the owners to deal with the issue and constitutes a threat to public safety, according to the lawsuit.

“These vehicle thefts inherently endanger Kansas Citians and constitute a drain on already-strained public services,” the city’s lawyers wrote.

In 2019, 1,207 Kias and Hyundais were stolen compared to 6,120 in 2022. The vehicle thefts spiked in the second half of 2022 with the pace of thefts jumping 288% and worsening in 2023, according to the lawsuit.

In January of 2023, 105 Kia vehicles were stolen compared to 382 in all of 2022. Hyundai vehicles followed a similar trend with 50 vehicles reported as stolen in January 2023.

Kansas City joins a multitude of other cities – including Seattle, Baltimore and New York City – in suing the companies. In response to a lawsuit filed by New York City, Kia said the lawsuits are “without merit.” Hyundai pointed to its efforts to standardize anti-theft equipment and software in vehicles made after November 2021 in another statement.

Last month, six juveniles were arrested in relation to the more than 29 cases of stolen vehicles in Olathe. Other cities around the U.S. reported seeing as many as 600 Kia or Hyundai vehicles stolen a week, prompting a $200 million class-action lawsuit millions of vehicle owners.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.