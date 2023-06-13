KCC approves construction of Grain Belt line in two phases

Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC) has approved the construction of the Grain Belt line in two...
Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC) has approved the construction of the Grain Belt line in two phases.(MGN ONLY)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC) has approved the construction of the Grain Belt line in two phases.

KCC said they approved a request from Invenergy Transmission LLC, the owners of the Grain Belt Express Clean Line Project, to allow the 780-mile transmission line to be built in two phases. As a result of the June 13 approval, construction on the 370 miles of the line that runs through Kansas could begin in late 2024. The Commission approved the siting permit for the transmission line in July 2013.

According to KCC, the transmission line will through Kansas and a converter station in Ford County then continue through Missouri, Illinois, and Indiana carrying wind-generated energy to eastern states. The original agreement with Invenergy required the company to obtain financing to complete the entire line before work could begin. Citing demand for the project’s energy and delays in permitting and land acquisition in Illinois, Invenergy requested an amendment that allows them to begin Phase 1, which includes Kansas and Missouri when all regulatory approvals and financing have been obtained for that portion of the project.

KCC indicated today’s Order notes that allowing the project to proceed in two phases does not remove or alter any of the protections for landowners that were included in the original settlement. Additionally, the Order notes Phase 1 is made to be economically viable absent Phase 2, which means Phase 1 will be operational and capable of moving wind from Western Kansas east on a merchant line paid for by subscribers, not by Kansas ratepayers, even if Phase 2 never materializes.

In June 2019, the Commission approved the acquisition of the project by Invenergy Transmission LLC.

The June 13 order can be found HERE.

KCC noted a recording of the June 13 Business Meeting, featuring comments by Commissioners, is available on the KCC YouTube Channel.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
One arrested after fight at Kansas lake led officials to find alleged drunk driver
Courtney Adamson, Jessica Smith
Passenger arrested for DUI after attempt to drive vehicle after driver arrested
From left to right, Brooklyn Marie Peery, Kylie Capri Lunn, and Laila El Azri Ennassari.
Topeka woman charged for fatal accident leading to deaths of 3 young girls
Officials were called to the intersection of Spring Valley Rd. and McFarland Rd. after a gas...
AVOID THE AREA: JC homes evacuated as crews respond to gas line break
FILE
Court records detail dispute between Kickapoo Tribal Council leaders in Kansas

Latest News

Construction has stopped until they get a land disturbance permit. The City of Topeka says that...
BMX Heartland working with county, city to continue construction of new track
Topeka Turnaround hosted a food drive for Topeka locals
Topeka Turnaround hosts drive-thru food drive
Warmer tomorrow
Jenny Brown talks about the Topeka Kids Fest, featuring vendors and family activities.
Topeka Kids Fest brings family fun ahead of Father’s Day