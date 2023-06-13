Kansas Supreme Court reappoints three to Commission on Judicial Conduct

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court reappointed three members to the Commission on Judicial Conduct.

Kansas Judicial Branch said the members reappointed to serve through June 30, 2027, include:

James Cooper, Lawrence, nonlawyer

Robert Fairchild, Lawrence, retired judge

Norman Kelly, Salina, lawyer

According to Kansas Judicial Branch, the 14-member commission helps as the Supreme Court exercises its responsibility in judicial disciplinary matters. The commission reviews complaints to determine whether a judge has violated the code of judicial conduct that the Supreme Court adopted to define the standard of ethical behavior for all judges.

Kansas Judicial Branch indicated the commission includes six active or retired judges, four lawyers, and four nonlawyers.

Commission members are grouped into two panels. One panel meets each month. The commission chair chairs one panel and the commission vice chair chairs the second panel.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.