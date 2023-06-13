Kansas Rep. signs bill to increase VA budget by $16 billion in 2024 fiscal year

FILE
FILE((AP Photo/John Hanna, File))
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Representative Jake LaTurner has signed a bill to pass it out of committee that would increase the VA’s budget by $16 billion in the next fiscal year.

On Tuesday, June 13, U.S. Congressman Jake LaTurner (R-KS) voted during a meeting of the House Appropriations Full Committee Markup to pass the Military Construction, Veterans Affairs and Related Agencies appropriations bill out of committee.

Representative LaTurner noted that the legislation increases funds for the Department of Veterans Affairs by more than $16 billion from the Fiscal Year 2023 budget.

“As a member of the Appropriations Committee, I promised Kansans that I would do everything in my power to protect veterans’ benefits. I’m proud that the bill Republicans passed out of committee today will fully fund veterans’ health care, the PACT Act, and other critical VA programs,” said Rep. LaTurner. “It’s a tremendous honor to represent thousands of veterans across our state, and I will never stop fighting to ensure America’s heroes get the care and benefits they deserve from the federal government.”

LaTurner indicated that the Fiscal Year 2024 Military Construction, Veterans Affairs and Related Agencies Appropriations Bill commits to the following:

  • Honors a commitment to veterans through:
    • Completely funding veterans’ healthcare programs.
    • Completely funding veterans’ benefits and VA programs - including the electronic health record modernization initiative.
    • Completely funding the PACT Act and toxic exposure-related needs for the 2024 fiscal year.
  • Supports a strong national security effort with:
    • Provisions of nearly $800 million above the Budget Request for military construction to focus investments on barracks, child development centers and family housing.
    • Maintenance of two provisions that prohibit the closure or realignment of Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.
  • Focuses the executive branch on its core responsibilities by:
    • Including new provisions that prohibit funds to lobby Congress, promote or advance critical race theory and carry out divisive executive orders.

To read the full text of the bill, click HERE.

