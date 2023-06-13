Kansas lands four-star recruit

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Lance Leipold is not stopping anytime soon in picking up big time prospects.

Austin Alexander is a four-star cornerback from Chicago and is ranked as the 40th best CB for the class of 2024 according to 247Sports.

Alexander announced his commitment on Twitter.

Alexander had multiple offers within in the Big 10 including Michigan, Iowa and Wisconsin. He’s ranked as the eighth best player in Illinois and 31st best corner for the Class of 2024.

