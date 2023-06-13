Kansas lands four-star recruit

Kansas head coach Lance Leipold shouts to a referee in the first half of an NCAA college...
Kansas head coach Lance Leipold shouts to a referee in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Baylor, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Jerry Larson)(Jerry Larson | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Lance Leipold is not stopping anytime soon in picking up big time prospects.

Austin Alexander is a four-star cornerback from Chicago and is ranked as the 40th best CB for the class of 2024 according to 247Sports.

Alexander announced his commitment on Twitter.

Alexander had multiple offers within in the Big 10 including Michigan, Iowa and Wisconsin. He’s ranked as the eighth best player in Illinois and 31st best corner for the Class of 2024.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka man killed in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy-24
Topeka man dies in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy-24
FILE
One arrested after fight at Kansas lake led officials to find alleged drunk driver
Brown County authorities arrested 22-year-old Elian Nava of Norfolk, Neb., 22-year-old Joseph...
3 people arrested for drug possession following traffic stop
FILE
Kickapoo leadership ousted after failure to adhere to budget, noncompliance
FILE
Driver pronounced dead, passenger seriously injured in SE Kan. motorcycle crash

Latest News

Wichita State OF Chuck Ingram commits to Kansas State
K-State lands Wichita State transfer
Catchers Al Lopez, left, Ray Mueller, center and John Riddle, all of the Boston Bees, limber up...
Kansas Sports Hall of Fame announces 2023 class
Coach John Fletcher honored for 27 years of coaching youth softball in Topeka.
Youth softball coach celebrated for 27 years of dedication to Topeka
Youth softball coach celebrated for 27 years of dedication to Topeka