K-State lands Wichita State transfer

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Bat ‘Cats are adding some power and speed to their lineup come next season.

Wichita State’s Chuck Ingram took to Twitter to announce that he committed to Kansas State after spending three years in Wichita.

Forever grateful to Wichita State for making my dreams come true. Been a great 3 years here with some awesome people, but it is time for me to find a new home. Pumped for this opportunity ahead! @Connolly_10 @austinwates pic.twitter.com/yw7uM7ckhS — Chuck Ingram (@ChuckIngram6) June 12, 2023

Ingrma was a First Team All-AAC selection while leading the conference in batting average (.362) and doubles (19). He also added nine homeruns and 16 stolen bases.

The Kansas City, Missouri native was a career .317 hitter with 26 homeruns and 102 RBI with the Shockers.

