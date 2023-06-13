K-State lands Wichita State transfer

Wichita State OF Chuck Ingram commits to Kansas State
Wichita State OF Chuck Ingram commits to Kansas State(Wichita State Athletics)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 9:17 PM CDT
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Bat ‘Cats are adding some power and speed to their lineup come next season.

Wichita State’s Chuck Ingram took to Twitter to announce that he committed to Kansas State after spending three years in Wichita.

Ingrma was a First Team All-AAC selection while leading the conference in batting average (.362) and doubles (19). He also added nine homeruns and 16 stolen bases.

The Kansas City, Missouri native was a career .317 hitter with 26 homeruns and 102 RBI with the Shockers.

