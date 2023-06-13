K-4 project begins as single-lane traffic led by pilot car, delays expected

Crews begin a lengthy project along K-4 on June 13, 2023.
Crews begin a lengthy project along K-4 on June 13, 2023.(KDOT)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WABAUNSEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A lengthy road project will close parts of K-4 leaving it open only through a pilot car operation taking single-lane traffic through the Wabaunsee Co. construction zone.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says that on Tuesday, June 13, crews will begin a pavement project on Kansas Highway 4 between K-177 to the west limits of the City of Eskridge.

Officials noted that the project includes milling and overlay on all lanes of K-4 as well s shoulder improvements and pavement marking.

For the entirety of the project, KDOT said flaggers and pilot car operations will carry single-lane traffic through the work zone - with a 10-foot width restriction - as work takes place. Drivers should expect delays of up to 15 minutes.

Officials indicated that work will take place during the daylight hours between Monday and Friday - Saturday as needed. Traffic will be controlled with lane closures, signage, traffic cones, flaggers and a pilot car.

KDOT noted that Shilling Construction of Manhattan is the contractor on the $3.8 million project. The work is expected to be completed around mid-August.

Drivers have been warned to be alert and obey all traffic signs when they approach and drive through a highway work zone.

