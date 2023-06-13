K-4 pavement improvement project begins in Wabaunsee County

WABAUNSEE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - A pavement improvement project will begin Tuesday, June 13 on K-4 in Wabaunsee County.

Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) said a pavement improvement project will begin on K-4, from K-177 to the west limits of the City of Eskridge.

KDOT said the project includes milling and overlay on all lanes of K-4, shoulder improvements and pavement marking.

KDOT indicated for the duration of the project, while work is taking place, flaggers and pilot car operations will carry single lane traffic through the work zone with a 10-foot width restriction. Motorists should expect delays of up to 15 minutes in the project area.

According to KDOT, work will take place during daylight hours Monday through Friday, and Saturday, as needed. Traffic will be controlled using lane clousrs, signage, traffic cones, flaggers and a pilot car operation.

Shilling Construction, of Manhattan, is the contractor for the $3.8 million project, which is expected to be completed in mid-August.

KDOT urges all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone. To stay aware of all road construction projects across Kansas, visit www.kandrive.org or call 5-1-1. KDOT reminds motorists to drive safely and to always were their seat belt.

