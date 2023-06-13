Jayhawks pick up another recruit for Class of 2024

Kansas head coach Lance Leipold cheers on his players during the second half of the Liberty...
Kansas head coach Lance Leipold cheers on his players during the second half of the Liberty Bowl NCAA college football game against Arkansas, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. Arkansas won in three overtimes, 55-53. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A new day calls for another Kansas football commit.

Lance Leipold and his staff have added three new players in recent days, and now they’ve added three-star running back Harry Stewart from Frisco, Texas.

He’s No. 35 nationally in the Class of 2024. Stewart is 5′10, 205 pounds as he rushed for 629 yards on 109 carries and totaling five touchdowns on the ground during his junior season. He also snagged 13 catches for 88 yards.

Stewart had 17 other offers and multiple from Power 5 schools including Michigan State, Michigan, Texas A&M and more.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
One arrested after fight at Kansas lake led officials to find alleged drunk driver
Courtney Adamson, Jessica Smith
Passenger arrested for DUI after attempt to drive vehicle after driver arrested
From left to right, Brooklyn Marie Peery, Kylie Capri Lunn, and Laila El Azri Ennassari.
Topeka woman charged for fatal accident leading to deaths of 3 young girls
Officials were called to the intersection of Spring Valley Rd. and McFarland Rd. after a gas...
AVOID THE AREA: JC homes evacuated as crews respond to gas line break
FILE
Court records detail dispute between Kickapoo Tribal Council leaders in Kansas

Latest News

Kansas running back Devin Neal (4) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half...
KU football lands several Preseason All-Big 12 selections
Former Wichita State pitcher commits to Kansas
KU baseball picks up transfer from Wichita State
Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun (0) shoots next to Miami Heat guard Max Strus (31) during...
Denver Nuggets, Christian Braun win NBA title
Wichita State OF Chuck Ingram commits to Kansas State
K-State lands Wichita State transfer