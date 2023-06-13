Jayhawks pick up another recruit for Class of 2024

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A new day calls for another Kansas football commit.

Lance Leipold and his staff have added three new players in recent days, and now they’ve added three-star running back Harry Stewart from Frisco, Texas.

He’s No. 35 nationally in the Class of 2024. Stewart is 5′10, 205 pounds as he rushed for 629 yards on 109 carries and totaling five touchdowns on the ground during his junior season. He also snagged 13 catches for 88 yards.

Stewart had 17 other offers and multiple from Power 5 schools including Michigan State, Michigan, Texas A&M and more.

