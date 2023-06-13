Hoyt man accused of child sex crimes found with drugs in his possession

Matthew Markley
Matthew Markley(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Hoyt man stands accused of the sexual exploitation of a child in Shawnee Co. as he was also found with drugs in his possession over the weekend.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that Matthew A. Markley, 45, of Hoyt, has been arrested in connection to an ongoing investigation.

The Shawnee Co. booking records indicate Markley was booked into jail around 5:10 a.m. on Friday, June 9. He stands accused of:

  • Sexual exploitation of a child under 14
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Possession of opiates
  • Use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia

As of Tuesday, Markley remains behind bars on a $100,000 bond. He has a court appearance set for 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 7.

Due to the nature of the crime and the ongoing investigation, TPD said no further information would be released.

