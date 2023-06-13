Holton man arrested following domestic altercation

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Holton man is in custody following a domestic dispute.

Sheriff Tim Morse announced Monday evening that an aggravated domestic battery suspect was captured following a manhunt south of Holton.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a man beating a woman in the 22000 block of Q. Road south of Holton.

Authorities said the male suspect allegedly fled on foot in a wooded area.

The JCSO issued an alert to warn residents to secure their doors and vehicles.

A drone was used to locate the suspect in the wooded area. The Kansas Highway Patrol and the Topeka Police Department K-9 Team also assisted with the incident.

The suspect was taken into custody and identified as Daniel Markus Martin, 30, of Holton.

Currently, Martin has not yet been processed. This story is ongoing. More information will be provided as it is received.

