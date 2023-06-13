Fork in the Road: Barleycorn’s offers unique menu, better atmosphere

Philly Cheesesteak offered at Barleycorn's Downtown Deli in Wamego.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - A short trip down the yellow brick road will land travelers in the land of Oz in Wamego where Barleycorn’s Downtown Deli has a unique menu and an even more unique atmosphere.

“We started in 2008,” said Barleycorn’s owner Tom Eveland. “My wife and I started it. Before it was a coffee shop. I think we just wanted to bring some good food to Wamego. Something different than anything, anyone else is offering around.”

With hot-selling items like a Fiesta Chicken Salad, Philly Cheesesteaks and more, the menu is sure to offer unique flavors.

“Our Fiesta Chicken Salad is one of our big sellers. Everybody really likes it. Its a grilled chicken breast over our romaine mix, corn salsa, shredded cheese and a homemade jalapeno ranch,” Eveland noted. “Our Philly Cheesesteak is a grilled sirloin, finely cut up, swiss cheese with mayo on one of our New York sub rolls.”

And sandwiches are not the only item on the menu.

“There’s sandwiches, there’s chips, there’s salads,” said loyal customer Laura Schwab. “In the wintertime, they have soups and that’s my favorite.”

However, the unique menu is not what makes Barleycorn’s special.

“Well, me, of course,” mused co-owner Bobbi Eveland. “This is kind of like “Cheers,” everybody knows your name. And we are - you are going to come in, we are going to give you a hard time and lots of laughs and giggles.”

Barleycorns’ Downtown Deli is located at 412 Lincoln St. in Wamego and opens every day at 11 a.m. The menu can be found HERE.

