Fiesta Royalty candidates hard at work to support community

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Monse Cortes plans to make food her career, so the Fiesta Royalty competition is right up her alley.

Monse visited Eye on NE Kansas with Fiesta Topeka Royalty chairperson Rosa Cavasos to talk about the fundraising efforts. Mose and Lourie Rodriguez are the two royalty candidates for the 90th anniversary Fiesta.

Monse already has completed a culinary arts program at Washburn Tech, and assists her parents’ food truck business. The food sales that are the centerpiece of the royalty competition come naturally to her.

Monse attended both Holy Family Catholic School and Hayden High School. She says she’s honored to support continued educational opportunities through those schools.

Cavasos says the efforts of the royalty candidates are a large part of the total money raised through Fiesta, and go a long way in assisting with school operations and providing scholarships for families.

The Fiesta royalty candidate food sales are held at the Marlo Cuevas Balandran Activity Center on the Our Lady of Guadalupe grounds, 216 NE Branner.

Lourie’s final week of food sales is taking place right now. Monse’s last food sales will be held the week of June 25.

Fiesta Topeka runs July 18 to 22.

