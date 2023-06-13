Federal probation violation lands Topeka man in jail after drugs, gun found

Chas Summerville
Chas Summerville(Shawn Wheat | Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The violation of a Topeka man’s federal probation after drugs and a gun were allegedly found on him has landed him back behind bars.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 8, officials were made aware of a suspect, later identified as Chas W. Summerville, 34, of Topeka, who had violated his federal probation.

Officials said they were able to locate Summerville, who also allegedly had drugs and a firearm on him at the time. He was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

  • Criminal possession of a weapon by a felon
  • Distribution of opiates - between 3.5 and 100 grams
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Distribution or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia
  • Use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia
  • Unlawful to acquire proceeds from drug transaction - a value of less than $5,000

As of Tuesday, Summerville remains behind bars on a $50,000 bond for his new crimes and no bond on his federal probation violation. He has a court appearance set for 1:30 p.m. Sept. 7.

The Kansas Department of Corrections indicates that Summerville was previously convicted of a 2008 aggravated robbery in Shawnee Co.

