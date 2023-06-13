Federal probation violation lands Topeka man in jail after drugs, gun found

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The violation of a Topeka man’s federal probation after drugs and a gun were allegedly found on him has landed him back behind bars.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 8, officials were made aware of a suspect, later identified as Chas W. Summerville, 34, of Topeka, who had violated his federal probation.

Officials said they were able to locate Summerville, who also allegedly had drugs and a firearm on him at the time. He was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Criminal possession of a weapon by a felon

Distribution of opiates - between 3.5 and 100 grams

Possession of marijuana

Distribution or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia

Use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia

Unlawful to acquire proceeds from drug transaction - a value of less than $5,000

As of Tuesday, Summerville remains behind bars on a $50,000 bond for his new crimes and no bond on his federal probation violation. He has a court appearance set for 1:30 p.m. Sept. 7.

The Kansas Department of Corrections indicates that Summerville was previously convicted of a 2008 aggravated robbery in Shawnee Co.

