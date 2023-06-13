Downtown Manhattan’s Third Thursdays to open with new look for 2023

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Third Thursdays in Downtown Manhattan will open for the season with a new look in 2023.

Downtown Manhattan has announced that on Thursday, June 15, it will kick off its Third Thursday event season with a new look. Guests can expect the same entertainment, local artist and family-friendly experiences both indoors and out.

In an effort to protect artists and their art from the Kansas weather, Downtown Manhattan said many have chosen to move inside their host businesses. Maps, sidewalk graphics and signs will make spotting artists easy on the Poyntz Ave. loop.

Downtown Manhattan noted that patrons can also expect longtime favorites such as the Bourbon & Baker Cake Walk, Terry’s Pottery Wheel and art projects for children. New interactive features will also make their debut through he season to include two new non-traditional gallery spaces that will spotlight local artists.

