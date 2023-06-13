Domestic altercation lands Holton man behind bars

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Holton man is behind bars following a domestic altercation.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said that on Monday, June 12, an aggravated domestic battery suspect was captured following a manhunt south of Holton. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a man hurting a woman shortly after 5:30 p.m. in the 22000 block of Q Rd., south of Holton. Officials said the man allegedly fled on foot in a wooded area. The Sheriff’s Office sent out an alert to warn residents to secure their doors and vehicles. Deputies started a search using a drone which located the suspect in the wooded area. An aircraft and a K-9 team from Topeka Police Department also assisted with the incident.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office noted the suspect, Daniel M. Martin, 30, of Holton, was taken into custody around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, June 12.

Martin was booked into the Jackson County Jail with the following:

Aggravated domestic battery

Felony fleeing and eluding law enforcement

Felony interference with law enforcement.

