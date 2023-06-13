Denver Nuggets, Christian Braun win NBA title

Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun (0) shoots next to Miami Heat guard Max Strus (31) during...
Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun (0) shoots next to Miami Heat guard Max Strus (31) during the second half of Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)(Jack Dempsey | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENVER, CO. (WIBW) - For the first time in NBA history, the Denver Nuggets are NBA Champions.

Former KU guard Christian Braun becomes the fifth player ever to win a NCAA Championship and NBA Championship in back-to-back seasons.

Braun played 24 minutes in Game 5, scoring seven points, grabbing three rebounds and earning an assist.

Bill Self was in attendance to watch Braun win it all too.

Braun is now a 3x High School champion, National Champion and now a NBA champion. He becomes the 15th Jayhawk to win a NBA title. With Andrew Wiggins winning the 2022 title with Golden State, Braun’s feat marks the fourth time two or more different KU players have won back-to-back NBA titles. Simien (2006) and Jacque Vaughn (2007) were the first, followed by Vaughn (2007) and Paul Pierce and Scot Pollard in 2008 and Rush (2015) and Kaun (2016). Chalmers won back-to-back with the Heat in 2012 and 2013 and Clyde Lovellette also won back-to-back NBA titles with the Celtics in 1963 and 1964 according to Kansas Athletics. The Jayhawks have 20 NBA Championship rings from former players.

Braun is the fifth Kansas player to have won both an NCAA and NBA title and the fourth under Self. He joins Lovellette (1952 NCAA title) and Chalmers, Brandon Rush and Sasha Kaun, who were members of the 2008 NCAA National Championship team.

Braun played in 76 regular-season games, starting six. He averaged 4.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and shot 49.5 percent form the field, including 35.4 percent from three-point range during the regular season. Braun played 19 playoff games and averaged 13.0 minutes, 3.2 points, 2.1 rebounds with a 53.3 field goal percentage. In Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

