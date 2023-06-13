Deadline for 36th class of Leadership Emporia applications fast approaches

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Applications are now open for the 36th class of the Leadership Emporia Academy with the deadline fast approaching.

The Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce has announced that plans are in the works for the 36th Class of Leadership Emporia Academy. Applications are now available online and in person at the Trusler Business Center, 719 Commercial St.

The Chamber noted it has proudly offered the academy since 1989 which has more than 650 alumni from 35 classes. In order to grow the community, it said it needs to mobilize others to inspire a collective purpose for the common good.

The Chamber indicated that individuals, businesses and organizations will be required to adapt to what happens in their surroundings. The academy gives participants the tools to address the adaptive issues faced and the courage to make progress on what is cared about most.

According to the Chamber, the academy is about:

Learning skills and techniques to work with others and create a better environment.

Being challenged to ask and answer tough questions.

Learning through powerful experiences that provide conceptual frameworks, skills, tools and ways to be consistent with a more purposeful and collaborative leadership approach.

Officials said the academy is not about:

Networking - although attendees will make great connections to benefit them for years to come.

Learning about Emporia, however, attendees will learn about the community.

What the program was when it started in 1989.

Officials noted that Leadership Emporia will begin with a 2-day opening retreat on Thursday, Sept. 21, and Friday, Sept. 22. This will be followed by five sessions held between October and December. The public is invited to join the class in its last session to celebrate their hard work on Dec. 8.

The Chamber said participants are required to attend all sessions to graduate from the program. It is open to anyone interested who wants to learn about leadership in adaptive challenges. The following dates have been selected for sessions:

Opening Retreat: September 21 & 22

Session One: October 5

Session Two: October 19

Session Three: November 2

Session Four: November 16

Session Five: November 30

Celebration Luncheon: December 8

The application deadline has been set as Aug. 11. To apply online, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.