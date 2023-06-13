Crews to break ground on new senior living development in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews are set to break ground on a new senior living development in the Capital City following a groundbreaking ceremony.

Cornerstone of Topeka and Excel Development Group announced on Monday, June 12, that they will host a groundbreaking event for the Southern Hills Senior Homes development at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, June 23. The event will take place at SE 38th and SE Adams St.

Officials noted that the ceremony will celebrate the start of the construction of the Southern Hills Senior Homes affordable senior housing development. The facility will consist of 12 duplexes - 24 units - and a Community Building. All 24 units are 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom.

“Cornerstone of Topeka is excited to partner in the largest new construction development in our history! Affordable housing, especially for seniors, is in high demand and we are happy to continue our work to address that challenge,” said Chris Palmer, Executive Director, Cornerstone of Topeka.

Officials indicated that Southern Hills was awarded $625,000 in Federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credits for 10 years, as well as $1.5 million in HOME Investment Partnership Funds from the Kansas Housing Resource Corporation for the project.

Cornerstone also said permanent financing from Horizon Bank in the total of $341,334 rounded off the total capital stack for the $7.2 million affordable housing development.

“We are pleased to join with Excel Development Group, Cornerstone of Topeka, and our development partners to expand housing opportunities for Kansas seniors,” said Alissa Ice, Housing Development Director at Kansas Housing Resources Corporation (KHRC). “Southern Hills will provide 24 affordable, quality homes, enabling residents to live with dignity and independence.”

Cornerstone noted that all units are single levels with exterior features like partial brick and landscaping as well as garage space. Amenities include a community building, washer, dryer, dishwasher, refrigerator, stove, storage area and a rear patio.

“We’re very proud to be a part of the Southern Hills Senior Homes project and our continued partnership with Cornerstone of Topeka in helping provide another high-quality affordable housing option to the Topeka community,” said Brent Williams, President, Excel Development Group.

