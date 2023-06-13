Cottonwood Falls man pleads guilty to child sex crimes in federal court

Walter Haskin is indicted by a federal jury on charges of child pornography on Aug. 18, 2022.
Walter Haskin is indicted by a federal jury on charges of child pornography on Aug. 18, 2022.(KBI Offender Registry)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Cottonwood Falls man has pleaded guilty to child sex crimes in federal court and now faces up to 20 years in prison.

KVOE reports that on Tuesday, June 13, Walter Haskin, of Cottonwood Falls, pleaded guilty to attempted distribution of child pornography. He was originally charged with both attempted distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

Federal prosecutors had accused Haskin of possessing and distributing sexual abuse materials that showed sexual situations that involved children under the age of 10.

Haskin will now face between 5 and 20 years in federal prison as well as a fine of up to $250,000, more than $40,000 in other assessments and restitution or property forfeiture. A sentencing date has not yet been set.

